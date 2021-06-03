Malawians urged to pick up positive habits to restore environment

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo says there is a need for people to change behavior and adopt positive habits such as reducing, reusing and recycling of waste as well as planting trees in order to restore nature and keep cities green.

The Minister responsible Nancy Tembo said this during launch of construction works for new Lilongwe Wildlife Trust Education Center on Thursday.

Tembo noted that there is a need to change behavior and adopt positive habits such as reducing, reusing, recycling of waste and limit use of plastics so that everyone should be part of the generation that restores peaceful relationship with nature.

She added that it is good to interact with students who are so passionate about the environment because it gives hope that the youth take responsibility in caring for the planet seriously considering that it is critical that young people’s opinions be included in national plans about ecosystems and biodiversity.

“We all have a role to play in understanding and preventing degradation and climate change. We need education centers like this one to understand the who, the how, and the what in order to be able to comprehend and deal with the threats to biodiversity and the environment in general. I encourage the students and all of us to lead by example and proactively apply and share what we have seen and discussed today,” she said.

UNDP Resident Representative in Malawi Shigeki Komatsubara said taking care of the environment is not good to the environment alone but to the people as well because it creates job opportunity and source of income.

On his part, Lilongwe Wildlife Trust manager Ian D’heygere said people in the country should be proud of their environment and they should take time to go to the wildlife centre and appreciate the nature.

The Minister together with other delegates toured the site and cleaned up by picking up all the litter.