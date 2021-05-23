Tax evasion suspect Faizal Latif arrested

Tax evasion suspect Faizal Latif, who was in hiding and was pleading with Tonse Alliance politicians to shield him, has been arrested today in Blantyre.

Latif who is the Director of Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons went into hiding on Friday and law enforcers failed to arrest him. He was reportedly pleading with Tonse Alliance politicians to protect him.

This morning, however, Latif handed himself to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices in Blantyre where he was arrested.

MRA, Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma, told the local media that Latif has been arrested in connection to three cases of tax evasion.

Mapeto Managing Director Mohamed Gaffar, Financial Controller Abdul Rashid Bakali, Procurement Manager Yaseen Muhamad and General Manager Martin Mpata were also arrested on Friday over the same cases.

The revenue collection body accuses the suspects of under-declaring company sales and income tax and under-declaring Pay as You Earn tax on its expatriate workers.

Mapeto also imported 246 bales of Java Wax fabric, 5,300 bales of mixed rolls of fabric and declared them as raw materials while new tyres were underdeclared as used tyres. This way, the company did not pay K0.7 billion in taxes.