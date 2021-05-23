MEC caution parties on Covid-19 compliance

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged political parties to strictly observe covid-19 preventive protocols during the campaign period ahead of the June 29 by-elections.

MEC Commissioner Jean Mathanga made the call at Mdeka Teachers Development Centre(TDC) in Blantyre during the launch of the June 2021 by-elections.

Mathanga said it is the role of political parties and aspirants to protect their supporters against the covid-19 pandemic.

“As the commission we will provide masks to voters in need during the polling day and we will ensure that all the candidates are adhering to the covid-19 preventive measures,” said Mathanga.

She added:” We urge all the aspiring candidates to develop innovative ways of campaigning in order to reduce overcrowding during their campaign rallies”.

Acting District Commissioner for Blantyre Hastings Dowe said the district council will intensifies meetings with traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to observe the preventive protocols ahead of the polls.

” As a council we received 24 million Kwacha from government which was intended for face masks which we have already distributed to all the communities in the council and what it remains is engaging traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to wear them,” said Dowe.

MEC is conducting by-elections in Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North Constituency following the death of councillor Mathews Siyad Jirani of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.