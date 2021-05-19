Malawi Super League side appoints first ever female head coach

Malawi Super League side Ntopwa FC have named Karren Chaula as their new interim head coach, becoming the first ever Super League side to have a female coach.

Chaula, who holds CAF C Coaching License, will fill the position left by Trevor Kajawa who left his position for Mighty Tigers in March this year.

Technical Director and owner Isaac Osman says the coming in of Chaula will make a massive difference in the team.

“We have hired her in an interim basis to be the head coach. She is well experienced and we are very delighted to be the first team in the elite league to employ a female coach,” he said.

On her new challenge, Chaula said it’s a dream come true for her as she is the first woman to hold such a position in the top flight football.

“Very delighted with this challenge presented to me as I am the first woman to hold such a position. It’s not an easy task but with God, I am very confident that I will succeed in my new role,” she said.

Her first assignment will be two crucial fixtures away from home to Chitipa United and Karonga United FC respectively.

With Ntopwa FC currently winless in five league games, the newly appointed coach has a task at hand to maintain the team’s Super League status in the next 15 games.

The ‘Amagheto Kids’ are 13th in the standings with 14 points from 15 games, with nine losses, two draws and four wins from which they have scored 21 goals and conceded 29 goals.