Girl commits suicide in Zomba

A 14-year-old girl identified as Dyna Musanga has hanged herself in Zomba district.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police, Sergeant Patrick Maseko, said the incident happened on April 16, 2021 in Chikanda township.

According to preliminary investigations, Dyna was in Standard 6 at Police Primary School and was staying with her uncle in Chikanda township.

Her uncle told police that there were concerns over Dyna’s behaviour over the past weeks and he tried all his best to counsel her but she could not take his advice.

On April 15, 2021, Dyna refused to cook supper and locked herself up in her bedroom.

In the morning of April 16, 2021, the uncle went to wake her up but the door could not open despite knocking for several times.

He then forced open the door only to see his niece hanging to the roof of the house.

The issue was reported to Zomba Police Station and the body was taken to Zomba Central Hospital where death was confirmed.

Postmortem results have shown that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to the public not to resort to killing themselves when faced with protracted problems but rather to seek advice from opinion leaders including faith leaders and the police.