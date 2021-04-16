Court acquits Chisale

The High Court has acquitted former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale on charges of attempting to murder a woman.

Chisale has also been found with no case to answer on the charge of conduct to endanger the public.

Judge Sylvester Kalembera said in his ruling that the state failed to provide evidence that Chisale intended to kill the woman, Sigele Amani in Blantyre last year.

Meanwhile, Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe has told the local media that his client will seek compensation.

Chisale was suspected to have shot Sigele Amani on May 20 last year in Blantyre. At the time, Chisale was bodyguard to the then President Peter Mutharika.

The woman who is aged 36 testified in the case and she told the court that Chisale visited her in hospital and told her that he shot her accidentally as he was chasing robbers.

Police Investigator Detective Henry Malange told the court that Chisale was first charged with accidental shooting but the charge was amended to attempted murder based on the way the gun was used.

Last year, Police arrested on several occasions. He was first arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering which relate to the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

He was also arrested for the attempted murder and later on charges of using a fake certificate to get employed in the Malawi Army.