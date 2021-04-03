Traditional leaders urged to take security issues seriously

By Chikondi Kasichi

The Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region Happy Mkandawire has urged traditional leaders in the region to take security issues seriously.

Mkandawire made the call on Thursday at Senior Chief Katuli’s headquarters in Mangochi district during a security meeting.

He said his office has noted that Katuli is fast growing, hence the need to tighten security as security is a base for development.

He therefore urged traditional leaders to take security issues seriously by joining hands with the police in the fight against crime in their respective areas.

The Commissioner also asked the public to pay special attention on the security of persons with albinism following reports of abductions, killings and even exhumation of their body parts which have resurfaced.

Mkandawire further reminded the traditional leaders along the border to join hands with the Police in the fight against cross border cases and smuggling, saying smuggling alone affects economy of the nation.

He therefore assured people living along the border of their security as Police has sent additional Police officers to all Police formations along the border.

Eastern Region Community Policing Coordinator Superintendent Memory Mgeni bemoaned the conduct of some people who torch down Police formations when disagreements arose.

She therefore advised them to find amicable solutions to disagreements rather than torching offices.

Mgeni also expressed concerns over the increase of defilement cases, early marriages and gender based violence in the area and called upon traditional leaders and the faith community to join hands with the Police in the fight against this vice.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Katuli assured Police of his support and agreed with the Commissioner that security starts with an individual.

The meeting was organised with an aim of enhancing Police and community relationship. It involved called upon traditional leaders, faith leaders and community policing members under Senior Chief Katuli.