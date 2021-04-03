Hammers host Wanderers

Northern Region side Ekwendeni Hammers will host Mighty Wanderers today at Mzuzu Stadium.

Both sides claim to be geared for the match. Etson Kadenge, coach for Hammers said his side will continue from where they stopped before covid break.

“We are set and will still continue where we stopped last time before football stopped, all boys are set to give Wanderers a good game that we hope at the end we will earn three points,” said Kadenge.

In his remarks, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said his charges are not underrating Hammers.

“Hammers is a good side and one of the best teams in the Super League but our aim is to return with all points starting with Hammers and Moyale on Sunday. We know the good thing and the importance of winning this game, we are not in a better position at the moment,” said Mpinganjira.

Hammers are on second position with 19 points in nine games played, while Wanderers are on position 14 with 7 points after 7 games played.