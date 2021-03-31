Karonga Police launch patrol vehicle

Police in Karonga District have launched a crime control and response vehicle that is going to help the police to reach crime scenes in time.

Speaking at the launch of Rapid Response vehicle at Karonga police station, the Deputy Commissioner of police, Officer in charge Tiyese Chiumbuzo said the vehicle will help people of Karonga.

“This vehicle is for the people of Karonga and they have to take care of it as this vehicle will help us to protect the citizens of Karonga District,” he said.

Chiumbuzo added that the vehicle will help the police officers to improve on service delivery with instant help.

In a separate interview, Region Officer Joyce Mtambo said the vehicle has come in at good time and urged community members to take good care of it.

“So people should not damage it and they should have ownership on it because the vehicle belongs to them,” she said.

Representative for community police Felix Sauliya Mwachiyanjara noted that Karonga district has high crime rate and the vehicle will help reduce crime.

Pepresentative for Group Village Headman (GVH) JJ Chiumia urged his fellow chiefs to raise awareness to the community about the vehicle.

“This is for whole Karonga District so everyone should be aware of this vehicle so that it should be of great impact to the people, ” he said.