DPP candidate wins Chitakale Ward by-election

By Temwa Mhone

Unofficial tabulated results in Chitakale Ward, Mulanje, indicate that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Richard Mulingano has won.

The results show Mulingano has amassed 3565 of the 4703 vote cast in Tuesday’s by-election which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) held following the death of councillor Owen Kampira.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party candidates Aaron Chitsulo and Alexander Foster Phiri got 742 and 338 votes, respectively.

Despite having a peaceful election in the area, voter apathy marred the day.

According to MEC’s statistic, the area had about 18,453 registered voters but only 4703 came out to exercise their democratic right to vote. The development puts the turnout at 25.5 percent.