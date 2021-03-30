Police  impound 234 bags of Chamba in Dwangwa

Nkhunga police officers in Dwangwa have impounded 234 bags of Indian Hemp (Chamba) which were being kept in two separate houses at Liluzi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kafuzira in Nkhotakota district.

Nkhunga police publicist sergeant Thandiwe Mshanga said that police got a tip that some people had kept the bags in question in two separate houses at the said village waiting for appropriate time to transport them to another place.

Following the tip, Police officers on March 28 raided the said village where upon searching the alleged two houses they found 243 bags of Chamba,” said Mshanga.

Meanwhile the investigations are underway to arrest the suspects who are on the run.

Nkhunga Police Station has since expressed its gratitude to well-wishers for the tip and has urged the community to report any suspicious criminal offences in their areas.