Ntchisi election supervisory team warned against malpractices

By Erah Pinifolo

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned Ntchisi election supervisory team members not to be engaged in malpractices that can easily undermine the credibility of the by-election.

Speaking at a training on polling procedures and results management in the District, Commissioner Olivia Mchaju Liwewe Liwewe said that as leaders they are supposed to be impartial and non-partisan.

“If you are found engaging in malpractices, the commission will not hesitate to severe ties with you. As MEC we will be having a constant and intense monitoring and supervision,” Liwewe said.

In her closing remarks, Commissioner Liwewe said that the supervisory team should urge all staff to strictly adhere to Covid-19 measures come March 30.

The by-election in Ntchisi North is being held due to the death of the previous legislator who succumbed to Covid-19.

There are three contestants for the by election who are; Arnold Kadzanja for MCP, Kesinalakwiyo Mambeya for DPP and Maurice M’bangombe, an Independent Candidate.