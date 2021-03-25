Wait is over! Sulom announces TNM Super League return

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced the resumption of the 2020/21 TNM Super League season which was put on hold in January due to upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Government, through the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 granted the permission to have the game resume without spectators following the drop in cases which has seen Malawi having 2,862 active cases.

The decision means Sulom was given a go ahead to release revised fixtures for the first round.

And on Thursday, Sulom through General Secretary Williams Banda confirmed that the elite League will resume on 2 April 2020.

“The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) hereby write to confirm that the TNM Super League will resume on 2and April, 2021. The games shall be played with strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures and without spectators.

“Kindly be informed that the attached fixtures will be followed as such we submit for your consideration and review,” reads Sulom statement.

According to the document seen by Malawi24, the opening fixtures will see Red Lions playing host to Mzuzu Warriors at Chiwembe Stadium, with Mighty Tigers welcoming Ntopwa United on the same day at Kamuzu Stadium.

Another scintillating fixture will see Civil Sporting Club playing host to TN Stars at Civo Stadium on the opening day.

On Saturday, 3rd April, Karonga United will play MAFCO FC whilst Kamuzu Barracks will entertain Blue Eagles with Nyasa Big Bullets squaring off with a home fixture against Mzuzu Warriors at Kamuzu Stadium.

The final match of the day will see Ekwendeni Hammers hosting Mighty Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, Blue Eagles and Civil Sporting Club will square off at Nankhaka Stadium while MAFCO FC will play their second game at Karonga Stadium against Chitipa United.

The final match of the day will see Moyale Barracks entertaining Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium.

Football galore will continue on Easter Monday with two fixtures involving league leaders Silver Strikers and TN Stars at Silver Stadium and Tigers playing host to Bullets at Chiwembe Stadium.

The first round is expected to conclude on 14th May, 2020.

All the matches will be played behind the closed doors.