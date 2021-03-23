Five Congolese nationals nabbed for illegal entry

Rumphi Police are keeping in custody five Congolese nationals, including a child aged 10 and another person aged 18, for entering Malawi without immigration documents.

According to Police, the suspects were arrested during the night of March 21 to 22, 2021, at Chitimba Roadblock in Rumphi district.

Officers from Chitimba police unit were manning the said roadblock and they saw two motorcyclists heading to Mzuzu from Karonga carrying passengers. As the motorcyclists were approaching the roadblock, they dropped the passengers and immediately ran away with their motorcycles.

Surprised with what was happening, police officers followed up and took the dropped passengers for interrogation.

Upon being quizzed, the passengers failed to communicate in vernacular language and were requested to produce their travelling document which turned out that they had no traveling documents and this led to their arrest.

The Illegal Immigrants have since been charged with illegal entry into Malawi and will appear in a court of law soon.

The suspects are Esther Neema, 40, Kashindi Djuma,10, Fyda Bukuru, 18, Abubacar Samuel, 25 and John Foster,30, all from Democratic Republic of Congo,