Man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Rumphi are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 36-year old man at Zuluwufu-Bale area in Rumphi on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lackson Msiska.

On this day, the motor vehicle driver was heading to Mzuzu from Karonga along the M1 road. Upon arrival at Zuluwufu, the driver hit the male pedestrian who was walking on the right hand side of the road heading the opposite direction.

The pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police enquiries are in progress to trace and arrest the driver.

The deceased hailed Kamkusa Village, under Traditional Authority Kachulu in Rumphi district.