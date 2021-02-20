Liabunya: I will reveal names of people stealing in government

Prophet Austin Liabunya has promised to tell Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera a list of names of people who have been stealing government funds.

Liabunya has also threatened to expose those he calls “DPP puppets” that, according to the controversial prophet, have penetrated the Chakwera administration.

“Don’t worry I will give all the names of people stealing in government to the president including DPP puppets penetrating Tonse Alliance. God has spoken!!” wrote Liabunya on his Facebook page.

Liabunya once prophesied that former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe would die by the end of 2015 which did not come to pass as Mugabe lived for four more years. The former Zimbabwe leader died in 2019.