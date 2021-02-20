MEC assures of credible by-elections despite tight schedule

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has assured the general public that the 30 March by-elections to be held in seven constituencies and seven wards are going to be credible despite the electoral body working under a tight schedule.

MEC Commissioner Dr Jean Mathanga made the assurance on Friday at Bodza Teachers Development Center (TDC) during the launch of the by-elections for Chikwawa East constituency.

Commissioner Mathanga disclosed that normally the electoral body allows some space between electoral activities timeline but this time around, the electoral body had to minimise all that in order to be able to hold the by-elections within the stipulated timeframe.

She, therefore, called on people in the area to adhere to the MEC by-election calendar which has compounded some electoral activities.

“We are here to share the by elections calendar with all stakeholders in the area.

“Our message to people, political parties, all electoral stakeholders is that unlike in previous elections, they don’t have all the time to do this. They should really stick to time. They just have to adjust as you know the courts have mandated us to do this in sixty days.

“We are optimistic that if all stakeholders adhere to the electoral calendar and do the needful, we are going to have credible by elections despite the compressed schedule,” said Mathanga.

On his part, National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) District Education Officer for Chikwawa, Joseph Chamambala said his organization is going to intensify mobilization so that people in the area fulfill all the electoral activities for them take part in the March by elections.

Traditional Authority (TA) Makhwira also said he will mobilise his subjects to come out in large numbers.

MEC has lined up a number of activities on its electoral calendar prior to holding by elections on 30 March. Activities include verification of voters register, submission of names of party monitors and confirmation of candidates.