Teacher killed in hit-and-run accident

A man aged 50 who was working as teacher has died in a hit-and-run road accident in Chitipa district.

According to Police the deceased identified as Chreston Pullen Kapesa and until his death was a teacher at Mselema Primary School.

The accident occurred on February 19, 2021 at 18:40 hours at Mselema area along Chitipa- Karonga M26 Road.

On his fateful moment, Kapesa was cycling from Chitipa trading centre. When he reached Mselema turn-off, he was hit by unknown motor vehicle coming behind him and it sped-off.

He was rushed to Chitipa District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Postmortem results show that his death was due to loss of blood secondary to head injury.

Meanwhile, the police in the district have launched an investigation to identify the motor vehicle and the driver.

The deceased came from Yamba Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.