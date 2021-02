MEC to hold by-elections on March 30

By: Topson Banda.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will hold by-elections in all vacant constituencies and wards on March 30, 2021.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, by-elections will take place in seven constituencies and two wards.

The by-elections will take place in Nsanje Central constituency, Nsanje North Constituency, Chikwawa East Constituency, Ntchisi North Constituency, Zomba Changalume Constituency, Lilongwe Nsinja South constituency, Karonga North West constituency, Liviridzi Ward in Balaka West constituency and Chitakale Ward in Mulanje South constituency.

The commission is expected to conduct stakeholders’ meeting aimed at launching the elections on February 19, 2021 in all areas.

During the public meetings, e electoral calendar will be released and the commission will be taking questions for clarification.