Mchacha insists he has not endorsed Kabambe

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha has insisted that he has not endorsed former Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe to replace party leader Peter Mutharika.

Speaking at a rally in Mulanje on Wednesday where Dr Dalitso Kabambe was meeting district leaders ahead of the party’s convention, Mchacha urged members of the party to attend any of the party’s presidential aspirants’ meetings for them to make right choice at the convention.

He added that likewise, party regional executives are also free to patronize each of their candidates meetings saying that should not be mistaken as if they are endorsing any particular candidate but rather a sign that DPP has embraced intra-party democracy.

“The fact that I graced Honorable Kabambe’s rally does not mean I have endorsed him. I came here in my capacity as the regional governor for the party.

“DPP doors are still open for every one wishing to compete at our convention. We are not here to endorse any aspirant. It is the party members themselves who shall decide who should succeed our president professor Peter Mutharika,” said Mchacha.

His remarks come amid claims that Mutharika and some senior DPP members are supporting Kabambe’s bid for the DPP presidency.

Addressing DPP followers in Mulanje, Dr Dalitso Kabambe thanked them for their unwavering support towards his presidential bid.

Kabambe said: “As a party we have neglected our local structures a lot. We only revamp them when it’s time for conventions or approaching elections period. Once elections are over we forget them.

“I would want to change that status quo by ensuring that party members at local level are taking part in party affairs.

“I shall eventually ensure that our grassroots members are self-reliant and not relying on party handouts. That shall in turn ensure that development is starting from the grassroots,” he said.

Mulanje Bale Member of Parliament Victor Musowa who also spoke at the rally stressed on the need for the party to work as one entity if it is to emerge strong in upcoming elections.

The DPP is expected to hold a convention in coming months where Dr Dalitso Kabambe will likely face current Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha.