Concerned citizens want Asians off Mzuzu CBD

Black Malawians plying their businesses in Mzuzu have called for the removal of all Asians living in the city’s Central Business District.

The call follows the sweeping out of local vendors from undesignated places some months ago.

According to the concerned Malawians, CDB is not a residential area. Henceforth, the council could demonstrate its commitment to making Mzuzu city a clean place by driving out everyone living in this undesignated place.

“We were chased like dogs from what they presumed to be undesignated places. We complied. But now, we wonder how they still allow people to be living in CBD,” said Alfred Nyoka, a vendor in Mzuzu.

“They drove us out on grounds that we were dirtying the city. Well, we hope they are equally aware of how CBD dwellers are spoiling the city with stinking sewage and all that. They must do the needful,” added Merina Khonje, another vendor.

Scouting around the city’s CBD, one would think it is a residential area. Baby nappies that are hanged on lines of the upper floors of story buildings therein would vindicates the claim.

“Look at this garbage thrown from houses on top there. Is this hygiene? Wouldn’t they’ve acted swiftly if it were us living there? There’s no truth in this city,” lamented George Mwaza, a resident of Zolozolo township in the city.

In an interview, one of the Asians business owners who lives in one of the houses in the CBD claimed that it is normal elsewhere for rich people to be residing in CDDs provided they do not compromise on hygiene.

He said, for instance in his original home in India people dwell in CBDs.

“Not strange. It’s normal. Elsewhere, people live in CBDs. Back home, I’ve an apartment in the CBD,” he claimed on condition of strict anonymity.

His claims were, however, quashed by Gregory Moyo, a town planning expert in the city.

“CBD is not designed for residing. It is a business zone. It’s just by mistake that in Malawi, Mzuzu, particularly, people are allowed to live in there. It’s not in order,” he said.

A questionnaire seeking the views of the council sent to the city’s publicist, MacDonald Gondwe was not responded to till the publication of this article