Chiunda, three others to remain in cell

By Synd Kalimbuka

Senior Resident Magistrate court in Zomba will make a bail ruling on Tuesday in the case in which suspended Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) Executive Director Gerald Chiunda and three others are accused of failing to execute their positions in relation to security of 2020 Malawi School of Certificate Education (MSCE) exams.

Chiunda was arrested on Tuesday and has spent two nights in police cell in Zomba.

Chiunda and the three other accused persons who include Chief Examination and Development Officer Ishmael, Chief Examination Security Officer Joseph Chilombe and Head of Security Owen Kuntho have since denied the charge leveled against them.

In his bail application, lawyer for the accused persons Alfred Gondwe said it’s a constitutional right for every accused person to be granted bail.

He also argued that the four surrendered themselves before police and are first offenders.

One of the state prosecutors Assistant Superintendent Louis Makiyi had no problem with bail application and only said it will be up to the court to grant the bail or not.

Makiyi added that the state will parade 11 witnesses against the four accused persons in the case.

Upon hearing from two parties, Senior Resident Magistrate Lisa Chingoli said the court will make its ruling on bail application on February 9, 2021.

Chiunda and Faki were arrested on February 2 while Kuntho and Chilombe surrendered themselves on February 3 at Zomba police station.

Chiunda was suspended as Executive Director for the board after the leaked 2020 MSCE examinations.