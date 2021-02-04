Malawians call for deputy health minister’s head: Kalamula was on holiday in US as Malawi bows to Covid-19

Malawians have demanded the resignation of Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho for going to the United States on holiday amid the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Kalamula went on holiday in December and has returned to Malawi this week. Today, the deputy minister was back at work.

“I reported back in the office today and got off to work right away. Grind is the new norm.

“We are living in tough times and we need all hands on deck to fight this pandemic. In light of this I joined the Minister of Health, Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda in receiving donations from MERA and the Chinese Embassy,” said Kalamula in a Facebook post on her page today.

In January, while she was on holiday, Malawi faced its deadliest month since the pandemic started with over 17,000 cases recorded and more than 500 people dead in one month.

Malawians on social media have since demanded Kalamula’s resignation.

“It may be argued that her family is abroad but she couldn’t have spent such a long time when her services are most needed here at home.

“In her absence, Hon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has been greatly overwhelmed with work as Covid-19 has hit the nation hard.

“In view of the aforementioned, it’s wise and proper for the Deputy Minister to honourably resign, she has surely been a disappointment to the nation,” said one Facebook user.

“Ministry of Health requires dedicated and selfless people like my dear Minister Hon Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda. She is now overwhelmed with work before her junior partner was off the card in times that require her immediate attention,” said another person on Facebook.

But commenting on the issue on her Facebook page, Kalamula said she got approval from the president to go on her trip.

“The President approved my leave. On top of that I am not part of the Presidential Covid-19 task Force. Get a life,” she said in response to a comment by Peter Makina.