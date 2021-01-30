Man gets 21 years in prison for raping 14-year-old child

A court in Ntcheu has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 21 years in prison for raping a child aged 14 on three occasions.

The man identified as Elias Chilemba committed the offence on October 26, 2020.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Patrick Mandanda, told the Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate Court court that the victim was staying with her grandmother who also happens to be a wife to the convict.

On the said date, the grandmother left home for her elder sister’s house leaving behind the victim and Chilemba.

This is when the Chilemba found some space to rape the girl in the kitchen where the victim was cooking nsima.

Becoming suspicious with the victim’s difficulties in walking, the grandmother quizzed her as to what was the cause.

After a further grill, the victim revealed that the Chilemba raped her, and that this was a third time in a row.

In court, the Chilemba pleaded not guilty to the charge of Defilement of Girls Under the Age of 16, which contravenes section 138(1) of the Penal Code.

But the state paraded four witnesses to secure conviction.

The state submitted to the court that being one of the guardians, the rapist broke the trust both his own wife and the victim had put on him.

In mitigation, Chilemba pleaded for leniency saying he is a first offender.

Senior Resident Magistrate Yohane Munthali in his ruling sentenced the rapist to 21 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Elias Chilemba, hails from Pitala Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district.