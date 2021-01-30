Education Ministry pleased over leakage-free exam

The Ministry of Education has hailed the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) for administering leakage free Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

According to the Ministry, the fresh exams which started on the 5th of January, 2021 and finished on January 29 have been successful and leakage free.

“In a very special way, the Ministry would like to thank the MANEB Board and the interim MANEB Management for the professionalism demonstrated in the management of these examinations. Further, the ministry extends a special appreciation to teachers and education managers who did a wonderful and professional job in facilitating a rigorous examination process,” reads part of a statement by Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa.

The MSCE exams were initially scheduled for June last year but were postponed due to Coronavirus. In early November, after students had already sat for some papers, the exams were cancelled due to leakage of papers.

On 5th November, 2020, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, directed that the cancelled MSCE examinations be re-administered not later than January 2021.

To provide security for the fresh exams, over 1,600 security officers were deployed across the country. In her statement, Mussa thanked the security services for being instrumental in securing the entire process.

She also hailed the Form Four Candidates for showing resilience and fortitude under very difficult circumstances.