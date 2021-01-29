Coronavirus: Malawi records 716 cases, 267 new recoveries

Malawi has today recorded 716 new Coronavirus cases, 267 new recoveries and 15 new deaths

All the new cases are locally transmitted and they include 264 from Blantyre, 108 from Zomba, 90 from Lilongwe, 57 from Mzimba North, 27 from Dowa, 20 from Mchinji, 19 from Karonga, 15 from Mulanje, 13 each from Kasungu and Mangochi and 12 from Salima.

Four of the new deaths are from Zomba, three from Blantyre, two each in Mzimba North and Mzimba South, and one each from Mangochi, Kasungu, Mulanje, and Chiradzulu District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 23,020 cases including 643 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.8%). Of these cases, 1,951 are imported infections and 21,063 are locally transmitted.

A total of 7,815 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 14,252.

In the past 24 hours, 49 cases were admitted while 18 were discharged from the hospital. Currently, a total of 286 active cases are admitted. These include 87 in Blantyre, 81 in Lilongwe, 16 in Mzimba North, 10 in Nkhotakota and Mulanje, nine in Dowa, eight each in Zomba and Kasungu and seven each in Karonga and Chitipa.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,796 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,291 tests were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 25.6%. Cumulatively, 140,385 tests have been conducted in the country so far.