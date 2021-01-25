Hospital workers accused of stealing oxygen cylinders

The Ministry of Health says it is investigating reports that some hospital workers in Lilongwe have been stealing oxygen cylinders and selling them.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has confirmed about the probe folowing complaints which the ministry has received.

According to social media reports, health workers at Kamuzu Central Hospital have been stealing the cylinders which cost around K100,000 each.

Speaking to the local media, Chiponda said hospitals do not have enough oxygen cylinders hence it is unfortunate that the important resources are also being stolen.

She said her ministry will investigate the theft reports and she urged people to be patriotic in the fight against Coronavirus.

“This is a period of need and as such we need collective support in fighting against the pandemic which has affected the country. We have now started to go to the bottom of such reports,” said Chiponda.

The reports about theft of cylinders at KCH come as Malawians have been raising funds to buy Coronavirus supplies including flowmeters and cylinders for central hospitals.

The initiative called Covid Response Private Citizens last week donated 10 cylinders each to KCH, Mzuzu Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and Zomba Hospital.

Malawi has recorded over 19,000 Coronavirus and more than 500 deaths. On Sunday, there 238 Covid patients admitted in hospitals across the country.