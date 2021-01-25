Police impound 102 motorcycles in Blantyre

Traffic police officers in Blantyre have impounded 102 unregistered and uninsured motorcycles.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi said this is part of a bid to ensure compliance of road traffic regulations in the city of Blantyre especially among riders of motorcycles commonly known as Kabanza.

According to Nkhwazi, the motorcycles have been impounded in an ongoing exercise which started in December, 2020.

Traffic police officers have been impounding the said bikes for continued violation of road traffic regulations on the city’s roads.

Common violations include riding unregistered, uninsured, without driving license, exceeding seating capacity and without crush helmets.

Nkhwazi noted that in the past, those found in contravention of road traffic regulations were being charged to pay fines of different magnitudes but after paying they went on to violate the traffic regulations again.

“As a deterrent measure, those whose motorcycles have been impounded will get back their bikes upon production of a Certificate of Registration from the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) and a Certificate of Insurance from a recognized Insurance firm.

“This is to ensure compliance and adherence of relevant laws on our roads which has the potential to reduce traffic accidents,” he said.

Of the 102 motorcycles, 57 were impounded by Blantyre Police, 15 Mirale, 12 Soche, 7 Chirimba, 6 Chilomoni and 5 Manase Police Unit.