Hayze Engolah announces new single “History” featuring Eli Njuchi

Celebrated Hip-Hop artist, Hayze Engolah has announced the drop of his first official single this year titled, “History” featuring young rising artist, Eli Njuchi.

The rapper went and made the announcement to fans and the public through his social media on Monday.

A song which is taken off from his upcoming debut album (name soon to be revealed) – this comes as Hayze’s first official solo project as an artist and since his previous single release, “Poka Poka Freestyle” early December last year.

Produced by OV6, “History” is a song, which talks about; how to make it in the music industry – the ambition it brings with it, and hence setting out to make “history”.

Real name Sindiso Msungama, Hayze Engolah has remained a constant artist throughout his music career, and has been recognized as one of the prolific rappers to carry the Malawian flag high in the music industry.

Always coming to surprise fans through his amazing lyricism, Hayze drops bars after bars leaving the audience cringing for more. Proving his prowess as a rapper, Hayze came to be known as one of Malawi’s gifted lyricists through the duo Home Grown African a few years back.

He proves no innocence. Whether it’s through his music…or his apparel brand KNQR, Hayze has sure got a strong team behind him to help him “conquer” in putting Malawi on the map.

By Roy Kafoteka