AFORD Victory Queens donates to Zingwangwa health center

A grouping of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) women under the tag AFORD Victory Queens has donated sanitary equipment to Zingwangwa health center in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Led by its leader Tadala Chihana, who is wife to the party president Enock Chihana, the grouping made the donation on Tuesday afternoon amidst rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic which has hit hard the country.

Madame Chihana said the grouping thought of making the donation upon noting that most Malawian health centers are finding it difficult to join the race in the fight against the pandemic on grounds of lacking financial stamina.

She then said AFORD Victory Queens has joined hands with the Malawi government in the fight against the pandemic and with their little resources they will try to reach other health centers.

She has since appealed to other well wishers to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 claiming the fight needs concerted efforts to be successfully overcame.

“Well, this was just a general decision to do something to help this situation. We know that Malawi and the world at large has been affected by the pandemic, so we just thought of helping these smaller health centers which are always forgotten hence this donation.

“All we will do is just to help a little something to these facilities because we don’t have enough resources to reach out to every hospital but we will continue as AFORD party that whatever we find, we support these smaller health centers,” said Chihana.

The AFORD Victory Queens leader further acknowledged commitment by frontline health workers who she said deserve full support claiming they are sacrificing their lives in saving other lives from COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the development, John Mogha who represented Zingwangwa Health Center in charge said that the donation is timely claiming that the facility has run out of most items which were donated.

However, Mogha was quick to ask for further help as part of the institution’s fence collapsed earlier this year which has resulted in congestion matters as they are failing to control who gets into the facility.

Some of the items which the AFORD Victory Queens has donated to the facility included; face masks, antiseptics, moppers, sanitizers, water buckets and K50, 000 cash, all these mounting to K255,000.