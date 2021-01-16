Hammers see off Karonga to move second

Ekwendeni Hammers have returned from Karonga with six points from two games and have moved up to second in the Super League.

This afternoon, Hammers came from behind through Zikani Kasambala’s brace and Mabuchi Msiska goal to claim maximum three points against Karonga United in the Tnm Super League at Karonga Stadium.

Karonga United took the lead through Crispin Mhangama just two minutes into the game.

Hammers’ Zikani Kasambala levelled the scores in the 26th minute and 13 minutes later he gave the visitors the lead as he scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

In the second half, Clever Kaira and Sammy Phiri missed some chances for Hammers before Mabuchi Msiska scored the third goal in the 79th minute to make it 3-1.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach for Hammers Etson Kadenge said his boys learned from the early goal which they conceded.

“We are here to learn from teams, you saw they scored their goal in the early minutes after we slept so we knew that to win this game we need to wake up.

“Karonga Stadium is a good ground that also contributes to us to display our football. We are not in the league to compete but to entertain people, maybe next year we will compete,” said Kadenge.

Dan Dzikambani coach for Karonga United who announced his resignation after the game said he was not happy with the result.

“This result is not what I was expecting, maybe am not working enough to bring results, so I am announcing my resignation and from now onwards I am no longer coach for Karonga United and will explain the reason in few days. It is sad to say I am resigning but not because of this result but there is a lot happening in Karonga’s camp,” said Dzikambani.

Hammers now are on position 2 on the log table with 19 points from 9 games so far played while Karonga are on position 9 with 11 points from 9 games.