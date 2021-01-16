Chakwera says Malawians must sacrifice individual freedoms

President Lazarus Chakwera says people in the country must sacrifice individual freedoms in order to defeat the challenges being currently experienced.

In his message on Friday to commemorate John Chilembwe Day, President Chakwera said Chilembwe stood tall to make his life count for the liberation of his country.

Chakwera noted that people in the country have come through darkness in the recent past, are facing loss in the present and are also facing an uncertain future.

“Sacrificing our individual freedoms, as we must, in order to meet the challenge of our day as Chilembwe did to meet the challenge of his day is the best way to honour him this day,” said Chakwera.

He then urged people to wash hands, wear mask and observe social distance to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Chakwera’s remarks came amid concerns that Police officers have been beating up people in markets and on the streets as part of enforcement of Coronavirus prevention measures.

Chilembwe in 1915 led an uprising against White settlers and colonialists and was killed during the struggle the same year.

Chilembwe Day is commemorated on January 15 every year but this year there was no celebration event due to a rapid rise in Coronavirus cases over the past weeks.