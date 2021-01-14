Proclaimers releases acapella cover for Kunali John Chilembwe

Zomba based acapella music group, the Proclaimers have released their acapella cover for Kunali John Chilembwe as part of celebrating the freedom fighter.

Speaking to Malawi24, the group’s publicity secretary Penjani Andrew Mafuta said the group is comprised of Malawi Defence Force soldiers and civilians from Cobbe Barracks and got inspired by international Acapella group which redo music covers.

“As far as we know, there hasn’t been any artist who tried to redo the song and we thought of rearranging the song as part of celebrating the legendary Reverend John Chilembwe.

“Also, we like following some international acapella groups like Stand, Home Free who rearrange songs and sing covers for the songs. We also thought of doing the same with the John Chilembwe song as part of remembering his contribution to the modern Malawi,” he said.

The song was recorded in Zomba at Excel Records by one of their members who is also a Music director, Willy Khabuwa. The original song was done by the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Band.

Reverend John Chilembwe led the uprising against the colonial rule in 1915. Every year Malawi celebrates his life on 15 January. However, this year there will not be a commemoration ceremony due to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Malawi.