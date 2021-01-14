Malawi Govt pays lawyers for Chakwera, Chilima

Lawyers who represented President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima in the elections case have been paid their legal fees by the government.

The court ruled last year that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) should pay the lawyers over K5 billion following Chakwera and Chilima’s win in the presidential elections case at both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

Treasury spokesperson Williams Banda has told the local media that government has paid the money to the lawyers.

He said: “Government has finally paid what was determined and claimed at the High Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal. I cannot state the actual amount.”

Chilima and Chakwera successfully challenged the results of the 2019 presidential election at the Constitutional Court. MEC, second respondent in the case, appealed against the ruling but lost the appeal. In both cases, MEC was ordered to pay costs.

Initially, the costs were billed at over K7 billion but they were reduced to around K5 billion upon review. Chakwera’s lawyers are expected to get K2.3 billion while Chilima’s lawyers will receive around K3 billion.

In the election case, Chakwera was represented by several lawyers including Titus Mvalo – whom Chakwera later appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Modecai Msisha, Pempho Likongwe and Innocencia Nkhoma.

Chilima’s lawyer included current Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe as lead counsel, Marshall Chilenga, Bright Theu and Khumbo Bonzoe Soko.