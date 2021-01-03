Sweet return for Nicolas Mhango as Moyale beat Eagles

Nicholas Mhango’s Moyale Barracks registered their first win in the Tnm Super League after beating Blue Eagles 1-0 on Saturday.

Gasten Simkonda scored from the penalty spot to hand Nicholas Mhango a win on his return as coach for Moyale.

The game started well as both sides registered attempts at goal. Olyce Nkhwazi the Moyale goalkeeper saved his side from attempts from Gadi Chirwa and Eagles captain Mecium Mhone.

In the second half, Moyale’s Gift Nyando had a one on one chance with John Soko but failed to put the ball behind the net.

Moyale got their goal in the 83rd minute after an Eagles defender handled the ball in the box. Gasten Simkonda scored from the penalty spot to give Moyale the lead.

Eagles could have equalized on the dot of the regulation but their free kick hit the cross bar. The game ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts Moyale.

This was the first game for Nicolas Mhango as head coach for Moyale Barracks after he replaced Collins Nkuna who was fired early this week.

In a post-match, assistant coach for Moyale Pritchard Mwansa said it was the must to win the game.

“We have lost three games and drawn twice so winning today was very important getting three points, we are very happy.

“We sat down with the players, they got our instructions that’s why we see the standard of play improving especially in the second half they played very well and worked hard. Now we are expecting them to continue winning,” said Mwansa.

In his comment, Blue Eagles coach Gerald Phiri who also took charge of his first game for Eagles praised his boys saying they played well despite losing the game.

“It’s my first game but it’s not bad, the way the boys played. We had some chances especially in the first half that we could have converted. Let’s look and plan for tomorrow’s game,” said Phiri.

Following the win, Moyale have now moved from position 14 to 13 with 5 points while are Eagles on position 12 with 5 points. On Sunday, the police side will be hosted by Mzuzu Warriors at Mzuzu stadium