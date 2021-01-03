Woman dies of Covid-19 in Karonga

A 30-year-old woman has died of Coronavirus in Karonga, and the total number of Coronavirus deaths in Malawi has hit 192.

The new death was recorded on January 2 and there were also two new deaths recorded on January 1.

On January 2, Malawi also registered 28 new COVID-19 cases and two new recoveries. The new cases are locally transmitted infections: 25 from Blantyre District, and one each from Karonga, Mangochi and Zomba Districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,712 cases including 192 deaths. Of these cases, 1,461 are imported infections and 5,251 are locally transmitted. A total of 5,710cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 626. Of the active cases, 26 cases are currently admitted: 12 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 10 at Kamuzu Central Hospital, two at Mzuzu Hospital, one at Balaka District Hospital and one at Zomba Central Hospital. Malawi has conducted a total of 87,142 tests so far.