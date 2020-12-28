Kachasu kills man in Mponela

By Topson Banda.

A 39-year-old man at Mponela in Dowa has died after drinking kachasu excessively on an empty stomach.

The deceased has been identified as Petro Kamanga and the incident occurred during the night of December 25 – 26, 2020 at Nambuma Trading Centre.

According to Mponela Police deputy publicist Macpatson Msadala, on December 25, 2020 during daytime Kamanga was last seen drinking the said locally brewed beer (Kachasu) at Nambuma trading centre. He left the drinking joint and reported back home at around 18:00 hours whilst he was fully drunk.

As soon as he arrived home, he collapsed and he was taken to his bedroom. On December 26,2020 at around 15: 00 hours he was found dead in the bedroom.

The man’s brother alerted his relatives and later reported the matter to Nambuma Police Unit.

Detective officers accompanied by some medical personnel visited the scene. The body was viewed and death was revealed as due to excessive alcohol consumption on an empty stomach (hypoglycemia).

Police have since advised people to avoid attempting risky undertakings and taking too much alcohol on an empty stomach.

Petro Kamanga was coming from M’baya village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa district.