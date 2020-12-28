80 Megawatts from Nkula B back on grid

Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) has repaired the burst pipe at Nkula B power station, restoring 80 Megawatts (MW) on the national grid.

EGENCO lost 100 Megawatts last week after the Nkula B power station was shut down due to the burst pipe. The faulty pipe was on one machine but EGENCO shut down all five machines to minimize damage.

According to an update provided by the company on Sunday, workers managed to remove the burst pipe over the weekend and it has been repaired successfully.

The repair has allowed EGENCO to bring back four machines into the national grid except for the machine which had the burst pipe as the company would like to do further repairs in other affected areas.

“At this point, all the 4 available machines are back on the grid. Therefore, we have 80 megawatts (MW) back on the national grid. Work on the remaining 1 unit (20MW) will continue and we will keep you updated,” the company said.

EGENCO is currently running diesel power plants across the country to supplement any shortfalls within the hydropower stations.

The company supplies the electricity it generates to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi which then distributes the power to consumers.