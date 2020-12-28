Alfred Manyozo apologises after telling BE Forward Wanderers fans to ‘F*** off’

BE Forward Wanderers Captain Alfred Manyozo has apologized to fans for telling them to ‘f*** off’, following a 1-0 defeat at home to Mafco FC on Sunday afternoon.

Manyozo, who came in as a second half substitute, was confronted by Wanderers fans at the team’s club house soon after the defeat but the meeting did not end well as he responded angrily to a sentiment made by one of the angry supporters.

The statement reads: “My apologies to the Wanderers family for yesterday’s bad result against Mafco FC. This made you our supporters very angry which resulted in one supporter using strong words on me while I was trying to apologize to a hundred of supporters that followed the team to the club house on behalf of my fellow players.

“This made me to take such an offensive tone of voice in responding to the supporter. It was not my intention to humiliate him but I was also at pains with the defeat. Please forgive me. I hope this unfortunate misstep will not jeopardize our unity.

“I love this club and I will always give 100 percent on and off the pitch,” reads part of the statement.

The tough tackling midfielder then added that he hit back at the fans over several attacks aimed at players since last week when the team drew 1-1 with Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

He said that he had angrily reacted to the fan after reaching ‘boiling point’ following repeated abuse during matches and on social media.

“The repeated abusive comments towards us as players during matches and in social media especially after Kamuzu Barracks and Mafco game have hurt us deeply.

“In this situation, on Sunday, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected a group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That has not been my intention and I am sorry once again,” reads the statement.

The club, which is parting ways with sponsors BE Forward this week, will be relying heavily on supporters through an SMS initiative which requires the fans to contribute a minimum fee of K100 per month to raise K100 million to run the club without sponsors.

The team’s next fixture is against rivals Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday at the same venue.

The Lali Lubani side is yet to register a win at home in the on-going season.