Woman collapses on AIP queue

A 65-year-old woman collapsed on Wednesday morning while standing in a queue for Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) in Dedza district, police have confirmed.

The deceased identified as Shyleen Kamtameni of Kumtelera village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka left home at around 7AM on Wednesday for Chimbiya trading centre to buy the fertilizer at World Wide Wholesalers.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said Kamtameni collapsed and fainted while on the queue at around 9AM.

The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby private clinic and was further referred to Dedza District Hospital where she was declared dead.

Her body was shifted to Dedza District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The autopsy report has revealed that she died of hypertension due to high blood pressure.

The late Kamtameni had a health history of hypertension. The body has since been taken to the village for burial.