Ballot papers for by-elections to arrive on Friday

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed that ballot papers for 15 December by-elections are expected to arrive on Friday.

The plane carrying the Ballot papers will arrive at Kamuzu International Airport at 16:05 on the mentioned day and the flight Number is EK 9318.

According to MEC publicist, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, ballot papers will be dispatched same day to the respective councils where by-elections will take place.

Thereafter, early morning on 13 December this year, the Ballot papers will be taken from the councils to the constituency nerve Centres for distribution to the polling stations.

MEC has since urged all political parties and independent candidates to send two representatives to witness the clearance and dispatch of the Ballot Papers at Kamuzu International Airport.

MEC is holding by-elections in Mangochi West, Mangochi North-East and Phalombe North constituency, after the constituencies fell vacant due to nullification of 2019 results.