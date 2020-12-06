Kaira gives Hammers first win

Clever Kaira who came in as a substitute in the 23rd minute of the first half scored a hat-trick to give newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers their first Tnm Super League win.

Kaira registered his first goal in the 41st minute of the game. He then scored from the spot kick 10 minutes later after TN captain Steve Msiska handled the ball in the box.

A minute after the second goal, Kaira registered the first hat-trick of the season as he scored his third goal.

The game that ended 3-nil saw Hammers bagging their first 3 points of the league.

In a post-match interview, coach for Ekwendeni Hammers Etson Kadenge said his boys played as he planned.

“We told our boys to fight for the goal, it was a tactical game. We left some players on bench and we know that once brought in they will change the game, that’s what you see we won the game,” said Kadenge.

On his part, Coach for TN Stars Joseph Malizani said poor defence cost his side.

“Let accept we lost the game due to poor defensive coordination, we are going to work on it as tomorrow we are playing another tough team,” he said.

Following the win, Hammers are on position 5 in the Tnm Super League with 5 points while TN Stars have got three points.

On Sunday, TN Stars will be hosted by Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.