Ministry of Health warns of second Coronavirus wave in Malawi

The Ministry of Health says there is an increased risk of a second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic due to weather and relaxation on face mask use.

The ministry said on Saturday that there is general relaxation in the practicing of preventive measures especially use of face masks and hand washing.

Another reason is the humid weather and cooler temperatures which may support spreading of the virus.

“Other countries within Africa are experiencing a resurgence of news cases increasing the chance of spreading the disease to our country. Therefore, we really need to act carefully and adhere to all preventive measures of COVID-19,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry of Health has since asked people in the country to plan the festive activities with an inclusion of COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure that risk of COVID-19 transmission is minimized.

“The most important preventive measures we should implement are observing physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette including wearing facemask and ensuring adequate ventilation when having activities indoor. These measures are essential for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the ministry said.

On Saturday, Malawi registered two new COVID-19 cases, four new recoveries, and no new deaths. The new cases are locally transmitted infections and both are from Blantyre Health District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,049 cases including 185 deaths. Of these cases, 1,183are imported infections and 4,866 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,476 cases have now recovered, 104 were lost to follow-up, and 242 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

The number of active cases is 43. Of the active cases, five are currently admitted; three at Queens Central Hospital, One at Kamuzu Central Hospital and one at Zomba Central Hospital.

On testing, 75,984 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.