Mbulu scores a brace, named man of the match

Richard Mbulu scored a brace to inspire Baroka FC to a 3-1 victory over Black Leopards in the DSTV Premiership on Tuesday night.

This was his third strike in the 2020/21 season for his side which has registered two wins from two matches.

The Flames and former MAFCO FC striker wasted no time when he headed home from close range in the 1st minute of the match.

The Malawian international almost scored his second goal for the match but he missed a golden opportunity when he was found one on one with the goalkeeper only to send his effort away from Leopards’s goal area.

However, he was able to add another goal to his tally when he dived onto a low cross from Thamsanga Masiya to head into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Mbulu, who won the golden boot award for MAFCO FC in the Malawi Super League should have completed a hat-trick but he blazed his effort over the bar from a loose pass right inside the 18-yard box.

The visitors went on to claim a 3-1 victory over their Limpopo rivals and move top of the standings with 6 points from two games.

After 90 minutes of play, Mbulu was named man of the match and thanked heavens for the performance.

This is a relief for the Malawian forward who played 29 games for Baroka FC without scoring a single goal in the entire season.

He will be hoping to continue his good run of form when his side play host to Maritzburg United this coming weekend before the international break next month.