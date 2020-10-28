Chilima concerned over deforestation at Lusangazi Forest

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has expressed concern over wanton cutting down of trees along the M1 road in Lusangazi Forest saying it is against efforts to conserve the environment.

Chilima made a stopover during his visit to the northern region to engage different stakeholders on public sector reforms.

Chilima said he has observed with shock that trees are being cut down along the M1 road in Chikangawa and Lusangazi Forests which is against government’s agenda in conserving the environment.

He confronted some timber millers involved in the deforestation to check on documentation and permission from the forestry department.

In his remarks on the matter, one of the timber millers Ken Nyirenda who owns Kike Timbers said his company got clearance from the forest department and ESCOM to clear the strip where ESCOM fibre cables are being installed along the M1 road.

Mayor for Mzuzu City Gift Nyasulu echoed Dr. Chilima’s sentiments on concerted efforts in protecting the environment especially forest cover around the city’s outskirts.

Dr. Chilima has since said he will be engaging the Ministry of Environment to investigate the matter further.

The Lusangazi and Chikangawa forests has in recent years been depleted by timber millers, charcoal burners as well as bushfires.