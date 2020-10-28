Lilongwe’s Epic Lounge closed

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has closed Epic Lounge in the capital city due to noise pollution.

The club is located at Area 47, a residential area in Lilongwe.

LCC public relations officer Tamara Chafunya said the council took actions after receiving reports of noise pollution from residents near the club.

The closure of the club comes days after it hosted South African artist Zanda Zakuza.

Its executive officer Yollam Kawanga said they will work on getting the lounge reopened soon.

The Lounge came into the limelight earlier this year when it charged K180,000 per head for a show by South African artist AKA.