MISA Malawi questions recruitment of Director of Information Mtumodzi

MISA Malawi has expressed concern over the government’s failure to follow procedures in the recruitment of appointment of the new Director of Information (DOI) Chikumbutso Mtumodzi.

In a statement today, MISA said the government is not following through with commitment it made on following laid down procedures in hiring public officers.

“We were surprised with the appointment of the new Director of Information (DOI) Mr. Chikumbutso Mtumodzi when the vacancy was never advertised nor was there a competitive recruitment process,” said MISA chairperson Teresa Ndanga in a statement.

Mtumodzi’s predecessor Mzati Nkolokosa and his deputy Mr. Deogratias Mmana were fired after the Tonse Alliance took over power.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako claimed that the Nkolokosa and Mmana were appointed by the previous administration without procedures.

“The issue is that they did not follow procedures when getting the jobs in government and we want to correct that. There are a lot of people in government today who are not qualified for the positions they hold while some did not even attend any interviews. They were just being picked from their homes to Capital Hill,” told the local Kazako after termination of contracts for Nkolokosa and Mmana.

Kazako added that it was important to ensure that laws were being followed when employing people into the public service, saying political colours should never be a qualification for anyone to get a job in government.

He then claimed that the new administration was committed to ensuring that recruitment procedures were being followed.

However, the Tonse Alliance has gone on to recruit Mtumodzi without interviews.

“We find the hiring of new public officers without following the due process unfortunate and a betrayal to Malawians,” said Ndanga