10 people injured after police car attempts to overtake another vehicle

Six police detectives from Lilongwe Police Station and four civilians have been injured after a police vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle but ended up colliding with an oncoming car.

Sub-Inspector Joseph Kachikho, Publicist for Lilongwe Police Station, has confirmed.

Kachikho said the accident occurred on Tuesday around 16:00 hours near Mazengera Turn-Off along Lilongwe-Dedza road.

He added that the police detectives were traveling in a Toyota Land Cruiser Station Wagon registration number MP 2101 from the direction of Kamphata to Nathenje.

“The driver, Sergeant Sam Chimaluwa, was overtaking a vehicle and in the process collided head-on with another vehicle, Ford Ranger registration number BR 438 which had three passengers on board,” he said.

Following the impact, the six officers and the four civilians sustained various degrees of injuries.

The police detectives are identified as Inspector James Kameta, Inspector Patuma Thole, Sub-Inspector McDonald Nkhoma, Sub-Inspector Alfred Mateka, Sergeant Madalitso Msanjama and driver Sam Chimaluwa.

The civilians are identified as driver Wilfred Masiye, Mustafa Kachama, William Banda, and Alice Khofi

In a related development, a 30-year-old man, Martin Liwonde, has died after being hit by a Nissan Vanette Pick-up along Area 36-Katantha road.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening at Kanthata Market.

The pick-up driver, Hackren Mbiri, was trying to avoid children who wanted to steal a ride on his vehicle.

In an attempt to hinder the children from stealing a ride on his vehicle, he increased speed and ended up hitting Liwonde who was crossing the road.

Following the impact, Liwonde sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital.