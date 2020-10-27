Nsanje cyclist receives tricycle

Nsanje cyclist Mabvuto Mussa has been given a tricycle, days after he was arrested for carrying nine children on his bicycle.

Mussa was given the tricycle on Tuesday by well-wishers led by Mr Gerald Kampanikiza.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe, Mussa thanked Kampanikiza for the assistance.

“I was arrested by the police and released within an hour. I never knew I will be smiling today. I thank Mr. Gerald Kampanikiza for coming to my rescue,” said Mussa.

According to Kampanikiza, he organized a fundraising campaign through social media and K250,000 was raised to support Mussa.

There were plans to use the money to buy a motorcycle for Mussa but a well-wisher chipped in and offered to buy a tricycle for Mussa.

“Initially, we wanted to buy a motorcycle for him but a sponsor suggested we buy a tricycle instead. We invited Mussa to Lilongwe and the sponsor bought him this tricycle,” said Kampanikiza.

Mussa was last week captured carrying nine children as passengers on his bicycle. He was on his way to drop the children at a school.

The video went viral on social media and Mussa was condemned by social media users for violating traffic regulations and endangering the lives of the kids.

Some social media users, however, claimed that he is an innovator and needs to be supported.

Mussa was arrested by Police in Nsanje but was released hours later without charge.