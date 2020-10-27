Malawian prophet calls for establishment of ministry for religious affairs

Prophet David Mbewe want the Lazarus Chakwera administration to establish a ministry for religious affairs in appreciation of Revered John Chilembwe’s fight for freedom.

Mbewe who is founder of Living Word Evangelist Church and is leader of Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi was on Saturday part of the delegation of faith leaders that met President Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

He said a special ministry for religious affairs would be part of saying ‘thank you’ to Chilembwe who was involved in the fight against colonialism in 1915.

During the meeting with Chakwera, Mbewe asked the president to allow churches to import construction materials and church equipment duty free.

He assured the Malawi leader that the church is ready to work with the government.

“As prophetic ministry, we are here to assure you that we are ready to work with government for the development of this nation,” said Mbewe.

On his part, President Chakwera said churches and government should be able to discuss issues in harmony.

He said: “In unity there is power and for us to address issues that different sectors are raising such as spiritual leaders; we need to first come together.”